Holiday shopping made easier with Buy Local web page

It’s hard to believe it is December. We are in the midst of the holiday season, and 2020 is nearly over. What a year it has been! While we are all ready to wish good riddance to 2020, we have an opportunity to end the year on a high note.
Every year at this time you see deals and offers from businesses sharing the latest products and services for you to consider adding to your holiday shopping list. You also see consistent messages that supporting small and medium sized local businesses helps drive the economy. This is no different this year, but supporting our locally owned businesses is more important than ever.
You may recall that in April we launched our Buy Local gift card platform. This platform provided the opportunity to help generate an immediate cash infusion for our local businesses to help them through the pandemic. The overall success of the program — and the growing need during the holiday season — has allowed us to bring this back! If you need a refresher, Buy Local is a partnership where we connect our Elko readers directly with local businesses, helping to generate an immediate infusion of cash through the purchase of gift cards.
During the past nine months consumer spending habits have changed, and during the holidays many are looking for safe, efficient ways to make purchases. Our Buy Local program allows you to directly support any of our local business partners from the comfort of your home, while providing a boost to them and our local economy. We already have over 25 businesses on the site, and are working to add more every day. There is something for everyone!
The Elko Daily Free Press could not do this alone. The web platform and our marketing promotion is available to all participating businesses at no charge. We are able to do this because of the overwhelming support from our presenting sponsor, Kidwell & Gallagher Injury Lawyers, who have graciously stepped forward to sponsor this program again so others may participate at no charge. Thank you Kidwell & Gallagher!
During the final month of 2020 let’s work as a community and come together to help support our local businesses. Check out the site today and select any of the local businesses you want to support at https://localbusiness.lee.net/elko-daily-free-press.
Happy Holidays!
