Holiday shopping made easier with Buy Local web page

It’s hard to believe it is December. We are in the midst of the holiday season, and 2020 is nearly over. What a year it has been! While we are all ready to wish good riddance to 2020, we have an opportunity to end the year on a high note.

Every year at this time you see deals and offers from businesses sharing the latest products and services for you to consider adding to your holiday shopping list. You also see consistent messages that supporting small and medium sized local businesses helps drive the economy. This is no different this year, but supporting our locally owned businesses is more important than ever.

You may recall that in April we launched our Buy Local gift card platform. This platform provided the opportunity to help generate an immediate cash infusion for our local businesses to help them through the pandemic. The overall success of the program — and the growing need during the holiday season — has allowed us to bring this back! If you need a refresher, Buy Local is a partnership where we connect our Elko readers directly with local businesses, helping to generate an immediate infusion of cash through the purchase of gift cards.

