Holiday weekend forecast: How much will it warm up?
Holiday weekend temps
ELKO – This year’s Memorial Day weekend forecast isn’t unusual. It starts with sub-freezing temperatures and ends much warmer. What is unusual is the forecast for what happens after that.

After a chance of thunderstorms and gusty winds Friday afternoon, nighttime lows will dip into the upper 20s for a chance of frost in low-lying areas Saturday morning.

Clear to mostly clear skies are predicted for the rest of the weekend. Highs will be in the lower to mid 60s on Saturday, around 70 on Sunday, and the mid to upper 70s on Monday.

The holiday weekend will be followed by a rapid warming trend, according to the National Weather Service. Highs will climb into the 80s on Tuesday and 90s Wednesday and Thursday.

“Records may fall” with the early summer-like temperatures, said forecasters.

The highest temperature in Elko so far this year was 88 degrees on April 29.

