Holiday weekend forecast: Something for everyone
0 comments
alert top story

Holiday weekend forecast: Something for everyone

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Weekend forecast
NWS

ELKO – It starts with a warm but cloudy Saturday, continues with a wet and possibly snowy Sunday, and ends with a dry but much cooler Monday that may include “a flash freeze episode.”

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for northern Elko County and the Ruby Mountains from 10 p.m. Saturday through 4 p.m. Sunday.

Snowfall of 6-12 inches or more is possible in some spots above 5,500 feet, with winds gusting to 35 mph.

In the Elko area there is an 80% chance of rain Saturday night turning to snow overnight, followed by a 70% chance of snow Sunday.

“A cold front will move through the area late Sunday with temperatures dropping Sunday night to below freezing,” stated the National Weather Service. “This could result in a flash freeze episode causing slick roads as snow will be the primary precipitation type.”

A few snow showers are possible across northeastern Nevada Monday before diminishing.

Elko’s high on Saturday and Sunday will be around 50 but dropping to 40 on Presidents Day.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News