Hollywood at Home - Virtual Talent Show SCHS

SPRING CREEK -- Hollywood at Home was the latest activity for Spring Creek High School students. This activity was planned and organized by the Student Council Junior Class members.

Students were asked to showcase their talents for a virtual talent show. The acts included Alexis Adams playing the ukulele, Abigail Waldron singing whilst playing the ukulele, Terrance Hill playing the guitar, Caitlyn Simon singing and playing the ukulele, Nathan Thomas playing the piano, Heather Morill singing, and Maura Sweeney, Tatum Reagan, Elizabeth Bailie, Baylee Wright and Amaree Ledbetter clogging.

Among those talented individuals there were some rather different types of talents performed by members of the Spring Creek Student Council.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For the first time ever the winners of the talent show were up to the viewers. After the ballots were open for two days the results came in as:

3rd Place, Terrance Hill

2nd Place, Caitlyn Simon

1st Place Winner, Nathan Thomas

Congratulations to the winners and participants.

Lydia Binger is a journalism student at Spring Creek High School

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0