 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hollywood at Home - Virtual Talent Show SCHS
0 comments
top story

Hollywood at Home - Virtual Talent Show SCHS

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SPRING CREEK -- Hollywood at Home was the latest activity for Spring Creek High School students. This activity was planned and organized by the Student Council Junior Class members.

Students were asked to showcase their talents for a virtual talent show. The acts included Alexis Adams playing the ukulele, Abigail Waldron singing whilst playing the ukulele, Terrance Hill playing the guitar, Caitlyn Simon singing and playing the ukulele, Nathan Thomas playing the piano, Heather Morill singing, and Maura Sweeney, Tatum Reagan, Elizabeth Bailie, Baylee Wright and Amaree Ledbetter clogging.

Among those talented individuals there were some rather different types of talents performed by members of the Spring Creek Student Council. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

For the first time ever the winners of the talent show were up to the viewers. After the ballots were open for two days the results came in as: 

3rd Place, Terrance Hill

2nd Place, Caitlyn Simon

1st Place Winner, Nathan Thomas

Congratulations to the winners and participants. 

Lydia Binger is a journalism student at Spring Creek High School 

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Mission Possible: Local youths ‘tackle’ pandemic
Local

Mission Possible: Local youths ‘tackle’ pandemic

While many said it was impossible or wrong, Spring Creek parents and players managed to pull off a safe travel football season and a trio of players earned roster spots on Team Utah and are competing at the Football University National Championships, in Naples, Florida.

Watch Now: Related Video

Allan Stefka, Elko County School District Clerk of Works - Dec.9, 2020

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News