Home construction surged in Elko in 2020

ELKO – Despite COVID-19’s impact on much of the economy this year, home construction was on the rise in both the city and county. Overall building permit valuations increased in Elko but declined in the county.
Permit valuations in Elko totaled nearly $56.76 million from January through November, compared with nearly $47.78 million in the first 11 months of 2019, according to Elko Building Department figures that also show that 72 new homes were permitted in 11 months this year, up from 45 in those months in 2019.
“Development has been very slow as far as commercial and industrial, and the majority of what we are seeing right now is housing development,” Elko Planner Cathy Laughlin said in December.
Permit valuations in Elko County for 2020 totaled roughly $23.83 million for January through November. That is down from nearly $31.68 million in the same months of 2019.
From January through November in the county, there were 367 permits issued for new houses, compared with 305 in the same months of 2019, according to the Elko County Building Department.
For November alone, permit valuations in Elko County totaled a little more than $2.40 million in November, compared with nearly $2.74 million in November of 2019. There were 115 building permits issued this November, down from 123 permits in November 2019.
City permit valuations for November totaled a little more than $1.21 million, including $706,154 for new homes, and 69 building permits were issued. For the 11 months, there were 954 building permits issued, compared with 887 in January through November of 2019.
Permit valuations in November of last year in the city totaled $5.42 million, considerably higher than this year, and there were 359 applications in 2020 from January through November, compared with 407 in the same period of 2019.
Business projects
The largest business project in November in the city was a $100,000 addition at Ruby Mountain Chiropractic, the report shows.
For the year, one of the largest projects in 2020 is Elko County School District’s new science building and auditorium on College Avenue, and there were two bank projects. The Greater Nevada Credit Union was built at 12th and Idaho streets and Washington Federal Bank was constructed at the Elko Junction Shopping Center.
Early this year, other major commercial projects starting up included a new Big O Tires facility on 12th Street and Komatsu’s paint shop. The grand opening of the huge, $47 million Komatsu facility at the west end of Elko was in February of this year, but the construction fees were collected before 2020.
The City of Elko also was constructing a new shop complex this year for the sewer and water reclamation departments, although the $8.8 million project will be completed in the new year.
Neither the city nor county building reports showed any new commercial development in November 2020.
County commercial and industrial projects permitted in 2020 included an electric car charging station at Cactus Petes in Jackpot in April, an air-cooling tower for Ormat Nevada Inc. in May, chemical storage tanks for Nevada Gold Mines’ Meikle Mine north of Carlin in July, the new Lamoille Fire Station in August and a hair salon remodeling project in Spring Creek in September.
Subdivisions
Although subdivision applications were down in Elko slightly in 2020 because of COVID-19, the amount of housing construction was high, with much of the work on developments the city approved a year or two ago.
Michele Rambo, development manager for the City of Elko, reported in December that the newest subdivision activities are at Aspen Heights, a townhouse subdivision, and Tower Hill Phase 4. Both are installing public improvements.
Jordanelle Third Mortgage LLC was developing 27 lots at Tower Hill 3 southwest of Pheasant Drive between Chukar Drive and Greenfield Way and building houses at Tower Hill 2 earlier this year.
Rambo also said that Mountain View Townhomes on the south side of North Fifth Street was about to begin grading at its development. Koinonia Development received approval earlier this year to develop 44 lots for housing and one lot for a common area.
Two subdivisions approved this year but not started yet are Jarbidge Estates and Ruby Mountain Peaks, she said.
Bailey & Associates LLC plans to develop for 45 lots at Ruby Mountain Peaks on the east side of Jennings Way. Bailey also was developing 35 lots off Celtic Way in the Cambridge Estates subdivision this year.
Townhomes at Ruby View was approved this year, but work had not started work by December.
Subdivisions under development or completed this year also included Autumn Colors Phase 5, Great Basin Estates Phase 2 and Humboldt Hills.
In the county, most of the development in 2020 was in the Spring Creek area and at the Hamilton Stage subdivision, county building official Thomas Ingersoll said in late September. The proposed Ruby Vista subdivision across from Spring Creek High School also was in the early stages of construction, he said.
The Elko Building Department report shows no multi-family dwellings in 2020, nor in 2019, but four manufactured home foundations were permitted from January through November of this year, compared with one last year.
In Elko County, there were 65 permit applications in November, down one from the 66 in November 2019, and permit fees totaled $31,466, down from $35,385 in November of last year. The report from the Elko County Building Department also shows there were 44 permits issued for new housing, up from 40 in November 2019.
In the first 11 months of this year, the county issued 1,101 building permits of all categories, compared with 1,066 permits in the first 11 months of last year, and fees collected in that time period totaled $317,576 in 2020 and $373,504 in 2019.
Permit fees for Elko in November totaled $56,361, while permit fees for the year so far totaled a little more than $1.13 million, up from $994,423 in January through November of 2019.