Home construction surged in Elko in 2020

ELKO – Despite COVID-19’s impact on much of the economy this year, home construction was on the rise in both the city and county. Overall building permit valuations increased in Elko but declined in the county.

Permit valuations in Elko totaled nearly $56.76 million from January through November, compared with nearly $47.78 million in the first 11 months of 2019, according to Elko Building Department figures that also show that 72 new homes were permitted in 11 months this year, up from 45 in those months in 2019.

“Development has been very slow as far as commercial and industrial, and the majority of what we are seeing right now is housing development,” Elko Planner Cathy Laughlin said in December.

Permit valuations in Elko County for 2020 totaled roughly $23.83 million for January through November. That is down from nearly $31.68 million in the same months of 2019.

From January through November in the county, there were 367 permits issued for new houses, compared with 305 in the same months of 2019, according to the Elko County Building Department.