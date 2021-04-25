Home destroyed by fire off Last Chance Road

ELKO – A family of seven was displaced after their home burned to the ground late Friday night off Last Chance Road.

County and volunteer firefighters responded to the residential area east of Elko before midnight and found the mobile home totally engulfed in flames.

“Fortunately nobody was in the residence at the time of the fire, which is still under investigation,” said the Elko County Fire Department. “It ended up being a total loss as the structure collapsed due to fire damage.”

No one was injured.

Firefighters were busy until 3 a.m., then two crews stayed to monitor the scene.

The county banned open burning this weekend due to windy weather. After strong winds Saturday, rain began falling early Sunday morning and was forecast to continue into Monday.

Snow showers are possible Monday morning.

Temperatures are expected to begin rebounding Tuesday and soar into the 80s by Friday.

