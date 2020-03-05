Home-grown comedian returns to Elko

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“I became good friends with Dean,” McDonough said. “In November I went up to the Bay Area and opened for him in what was, sort of, a hometown show for him. That gave me the idea to do something in Elko. I asked Dean if he wanted to do it and I couldn’t believe he said yes. The Stage Door has been very accommodating. Dean actually turned (down) a gig with Bill Burr in Vegas that weekend to come up to Elko. I’m very excited about it.”

“This is a great opportunity for The Stage Door and the Elko community, in general,” Anderson said. “It’s always fun to bring bigger acts to our area.”

Delray is at the forefront of the standup comedy world, according to Anderson and McDonough. He has a diverse background in rock and roll and motorcycles. These subjects often play a part in his routine.

Delray has been a featured guest on Joe Rogan’s and Marc Marion’s podcasts. Film credits include “Love,” “The Longest Yard” and “Hellride.”

Delray’s weekly podcast, “Let There Be Talk,” explores today’s most popular comedians, musicians and artisans. Recent guests include Kiss front man Paul Stanley and world dominating singer/songwriter John Mayer.

The two comedians will play four shows March 20 and 21. Shows start at 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $25 each and may only be purchased at www.stagedoorelko.com.

