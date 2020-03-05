Home-grown comedian returns to Elko

ELKO – From Elko to L.A. and back again, comedian Shaelan McDonough will be performing four shows in Elko at the Stage Door.
McDonough is a regular in the L.A. circuit, performing at iconic clubs the Comedy Store and the Icehouse. He can be seen touring up and down the coast of California.
After practicing dentistry for more than a decade, he brings a unique kind of comedic insight to the stand-up world. McDonough runs a bimonthly show in Hermosa Beach, where performers collaborate and bring their humor to the beach.
“The kind of standup I perform is general observational stuff: relationships, discounts, irritating people, etc.,” said McDonough. I never have really done a bit on where I come from, but I’ll definitely have something on that when I come to Elko.”
“He’s from Elko and he wanted to bring Dean [Delray] here,” said Stage Door co-owner Emily Anderson. “What’s going to happen is Shaelan will open for Dean and probably do a 20-minute set and then Dean will end up doing a 40-minute set.”
“I became good friends with Dean,” McDonough said. “In November I went up to the Bay Area and opened for him in what was, sort of, a hometown show for him. That gave me the idea to do something in Elko. I asked Dean if he wanted to do it and I couldn’t believe he said yes. The Stage Door has been very accommodating. Dean actually turned (down) a gig with Bill Burr in Vegas that weekend to come up to Elko. I’m very excited about it.”
“This is a great opportunity for The Stage Door and the Elko community, in general,” Anderson said. “It’s always fun to bring bigger acts to our area.”
Delray is at the forefront of the standup comedy world, according to Anderson and McDonough. He has a diverse background in rock and roll and motorcycles. These subjects often play a part in his routine.
Delray has been a featured guest on Joe Rogan’s and Marc Marion’s podcasts. Film credits include “Love,” “The Longest Yard” and “Hellride.”
Delray’s weekly podcast, “Let There Be Talk,” explores today’s most popular comedians, musicians and artisans. Recent guests include Kiss front man Paul Stanley and world dominating singer/songwriter John Mayer.
The two comedians will play four shows March 20 and 21. Shows start at 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $25 each and may only be purchased at www.stagedoorelko.com.