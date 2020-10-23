Home invasion murder trial goes to jury

Taylor Miller and Tyrell Holley, who police said were “possibly connected in the home invasion" during the investigation, were thought to have accompanied the two men to the house on Wrangler Circle.

After 88 jury instructions were read by Judge Nancy Porter, Ingram asked the jurors to find Honeyestewa guilty on all counts.

Ingram said the case was about “a 33-year-old man who lost his life because the defendant broke into a house and he lost the battle trying to defend himself.”

“The state is asking to find that it’s proven beyond a reasonable doubt that Mr. Honeyestewa committed murder in the first degree with the use of a deadly weapon,” Ingram said.

The prosecution recounted testimony from several witnesses that described the motive of the home invasion as an attempt to steal guns and tools belonging to Smith.

During the trial, Honeyestewa’s defense argued that Lopez suggested he and the defendant visit Smith’s home to drink and smoke marijuana with Smith’s girlfriend, Jennifer Stanger.

Ingram reminded jurors of Honeyestewa’s words in police interviews following the incident and on the witness stand, bringing up a quote from the trial.