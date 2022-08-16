Home-occupation rule adopted in Spring Creek

SPRING CREEK – The Committee of Architecture has given final approval to a home-occupation rule that the Spring Creek Association says will allow business use of shops and exterior buildings, and will hopefully encourage more small businesses to start in the area.

This was the final step in a process started in March by the COA to review and clarify home-occupation regulations.

"The reason for the COA rule and regulation was to adopt a reasonable rule and regulation which clarifies and supports the Declaration of Reservations and to maintain standards in relation to the general purpose of the COA, which is outlined in the DORs," COA Secretary Rikki Bundrock explained.

The initial draft of the home-occupation rule underwent changes and revisions following input from association members and small business owners at COA meetings and a workshop on April 25 co-hosted by SCA Board of Directors chair Josh Park and COA chair Ken Martindale.

The final revision approved on May 25 stipulates that a "Home Occupation" business does not change the residential character of the premises and does not include those who work from home for a third-party employer or are self-employed. The business also does not generate pedestrian or vehicular traffic and does not cause excessive noise, odor, dust or smoke consistently.

It also states that the business "is not a use that is permissible in a Commercial Zoning Designation or as a Conditional Use for the zoning district for which the premises is located as defined by the Spring Creek Association DORs."

The approval of the home occupation rule doesn't change much for current and new business owners, said SCA president and general manager Jessie Bahr.

"The home occupation permit should work basically the same as it has in the past. A property owner would file an application which is then submitted to the COA," she explained. "There will be no required fee."

The rule also allows home-based business owners “more flexibility. If someone is looking to open a home occupation, we encourage them to contact the SCA for more details by emailing coa@springcreeknv.org,” Bahr said.

Bahr said the COA will determine which businesses fall into various classifications: home occupation, work from home, or commercial, "which may require a zone change or conditional use permit. We want to encourage business in Spring Creek while complying with the DORs and being mindful of our neighbors."

Bahr said those with questions about starting a business should contact Bundrock, the COA secretary, to verify if the business is within SCA boundaries; and with Elko County Planning and Zoning Department for zoning and permitted or conditional uses according to county code. “From there, the SCA can work with property owners to help bring their businesses to reality,” Bahr said.

Still in the planning stages are tiered business promotion packages for new businesses in the association to get the word out through SCA newsletters, e-blasts and the kiosk near the roundabout, Bahr added.

“We are finalizing a marketing and advertising plan any Spring Creek Valley business can look at to help promote their business locally which would be beneficial to many already out here,” she said. “Our goal is to help increase businesses in the area without the large cost of commercial development lots while being mindful of their neighbors and quiet enjoyment of properties.”

Throughout the revision process, property and business owners recommended changes and deletions to requirements, including removing a one-time permit application fee and matching the language to adhere to Elko County ordinances.

The second reading on Aug. 8 did not have any public comment. After its passage, committee member Nick Czegledi said that although "initially the public had some reservations regarding" the regulation, it had been "thoroughly vetted" by the SCA's legal counsel, Katie McConnell.

"I think it's a benefit to homeowners," Czegledi said. "I know there are still a few people who object, but I think that's a small minority."

Responding to property owners' concerns, McConnell explained at the June COA meeting that the goal was to finalize the definition between home-based/work-from-home business owners and commercial business owners due to neighbor complaints about larger businesses operating near their homes.

"We legitimately have commercial enterprises operating under the guise of a home occupation permit, saying it's a home occupation and it's not. It is a full-blown commercial business," she said.

McConnell also pointed to the vagueness of the DORs that created confusion about the meaning of a home-occupation business. "We have to do something to address all the property owners, and that is where this rule is coming from because there really isn't a definition."

Kenny Kelly, who was recently appointed to the COA to fill a vacancy left by Elex Vaverik, said he read the draft and thinks “it's a great plan."

"I think it will allow a lot of small business growth, which is needed, and keep the big businesses from being your neighbor," Kelly said.

Vaverik, who was in attendance at the meeting, complimented and commended the COA and SCA boards and staff for their service and "what it takes to be on this Committee of Architecture."

"This is the first place that so many people get to deal with the government, very basic, where the rubber-meets-the-road-type of government," he said. 'I've noticed that everyone here is interested in making sure that everyone is treated properly."