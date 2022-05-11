Home occupation rule tabled by Spring Creek committee

SPRING CREEK – It will be another month before the revised draft of Spring Creek’s proposed home occupation rule receives its first reading.

The Committee of Architecture on Monday announced it was tabling the item during its regular meeting.

Spring Creek Association legal counsel Katie McConnell said the reason for tabling was to fine tune the home occupation draft before it goes up for a vote by the COA.

“We want to make sure that it’s a draft we want for the first reading,” she said, adding the COA was taking in all the community feedback in its revision process.

If there are changes to the draft during the first reading, it will be revised and another first reading will be set, McConnell said.

The original draft was introduced by the COA on March 14 for a first reading to “define specific types of home occupations and rules relating to home occupations within the Spring Creek Association.”

Since then it has been revised in response to community input at a March 28 meeting and again at an April 26 workshop.

In the meantime, the COA continues to approve permits for home occupations under its current informal system.

On Monday, the COA unanimously approved voluntary permits for two businesses: Flyin’ T Mobile Ice Cream, and Wizards Property Maintenance and Handyman Service.

Island Breeze Wellness, which was slated on the agenda, withdrew its application. “We got notice that the home occupation permit was not needed anymore,” said COA chair Kevin Martindale.

The process to define home occupation rules and language found in the SCA’s Declaration of Reservations was in response to calls from residents asking about opening businesses from their homes, according to Jessie Bahr, association president and general manager.

Among other changes in the latest draft were revising the application form, setting hours of operation to match Elko County’s ordinances, the amount of space owners might use for auxiliary structures and primary residences, and limits on outdoor evidence of businesses.

The next COA meeting is schedule for 5.30 p.m. June 13 at the Fairway Community Center.

