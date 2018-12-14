ELKO – A property owner has 30 days to clean up the mess at 403 Pine St. or the city will to do the job or hire a contractor and attach a lien to the property.
Elko City Council voted Dec. 11 to declare the property a public nuisance after a hearing that included testimony from two city officials and public comments over the conditions at the property owned by William Armstrong.
“We’ve cleaned it up. We got rid of two vehicles, and we’ve been keeping the garbage off since I got the notice,” Armstrong told the council, but neighbors didn’t believe that was enough.
“We’ve been putting up with this for years,” neighbor Lillian Secrist said, telling the council there had been work done at the property in the past week, but that “doesn’t account for all we’ve gone through.”
Mollie Gallagher Keller, who has lived in the neighborhood since 1980, said at one point there were seven abandoned cars on the site, along with other junk, and there have been problems with “constant transient traffic. It’s just an eyesore.”
She said there are mattresses and old cars with broken-out windows and trash in the yard.
I’m angry, frustrated and terrified in what should be a quiet neighborhood,” Keller said.
Scottie Vega said there is “constant foot, bike and auto traffic,” and someone often walking through her yard. “We’ve kept quiet for a long time because we didn’t want retaliation.” She said there are needles in the area and people hiding behind trees. “We’re scared of what these people under the influence will do to us.”
Karl Marlow, who lives across the street, said he has “observed all sorts of things” happening on Armstrong’s property and constant transient traffic. He also said a former neighbor had two home invasions. He said he has talked with the police about the property over the past five years.
Attorney Thomas Coyle, who acted for the city in the hearing, told council members they are addressing the civil matter of a public nuisance, and “as far as criminal activity, that is outside the scope of this hearing.”
Assistant City Manager Scott Wilkinson said he and City Planner Cathy Laughlin inspected the property on July 17, and he documented his visit with photographs. He found four abandoned vehicles apparently used as storage and junk on the property that he termed solid waste.
The accumulation of garbage and refuse violates city code as a public nuisance that can attract rodents and flies, Wilkinson testified.
After determining the site is a public nuisance, notification letters were sent to the owner, and then he returned to the property on Dec. 5 with Laughlin. At that time, two of the vehicles had been removed, “but we also found continuing violations.”
He also said a structure on site has broken windows.
Councilman Robert Schmidtlein asked whether there was regular trash pickup at the property. Wilkinson said it was difficult to tell, but it didn’t appear new stuff, like a sofa, had been picked up.
Attorney Robert Wines said the garbage collections were stopped because of conditions at the property, but he could ask Armstrong’s Edward Jones trust to reinstate the service, if Armstrong will use the service.
Wines said he wasn’t asked to represent Armstrong, but he does administer the estate of Armstrong’s late grandmother. Armstrong inherited the property, and the trust pays the utilities and taxes.
Schmidtlein told Armstrong he understood property taxes hadn’t been paid in two years, and Armstrong said he didn’t realize the taxes weren’t paid. He said he sent the paperwork while he was in jail.
Wines said he would check on the taxes.
Schmidtlein also asked Armstrong what he did for a living beside having the trust.
“I am in bad shape,” Armstrong said.
“You have a real problem on your hands,” Schmidlein said. “I feel for your neighbors.”
Laughlin said her department started seeing complaints in February of this year and sent a certified letter to Armstrong in March with concerns about the conditions at the property and the safety of the neighborhood.
She said her office received seven complaints regarding the Armstrong property.
Wow if this isn't breaking news idk what is, know wonder why no one buys this towns newspaper anymore
