Homes planned across from Home Depot

ELKO – Bailey & Associates LLC plans to develop a subdivision called Ruby Mountain Peaks on the east side of Jennings Way, and Elko City Council has approved the tentative map for the development’s 45 lots on 10 acres of land.
The property is between Mountain City Highway and Bluffs Avenue. The city’s development manager, Michele Rambo, told the council Feb. 25 that the site is directly across from Home Depot.
Jon Bailey of Bailey & Associates said that homes in Ruby Mountain Peaks “will have great mountain views.”
He said the company currently is in the initial construction stage for 35 lots off Celtic Way in the Cambridge Estates project. Lot reservations are available and home construction will begin in the spring.
“Bailey Homes continues to look forward to developing communities in Elko, where our clients can enjoy a Bailey built home,” Bailey said in a Feb. 27 email.
Council action on Ruby Mountain Peaks and two other developments at its Feb. 25 meeting opens the way for more new homes and townhouses within the city limits.
The council conditionally approved a tentative map for Mountain View Townhouses, a development that Koinonia Development LP plans on 3.24 acres on the south side of North Fifth Street at the intersection with Mary Way. The council had approved a zoning change at its Jan. 7 meeting to allow for the development.
The plan calls for the subdivision to have 44 lots for residential development and one common lot.
Rambo said there will be access to Fifth Street, but “it is not a street. It will be privately maintained.”
According to the agenda packet, the townhouses will progress as dictated by market conditions.
Tentative map approval provides authorization for developers to proceed with work on their final maps and construction plans, but this is not permission to begin site work, according to the planning commission’s action report on Feb. 4.
Developers have up to four years to apply for the final map.
Elko City Council also approved the final map for Tower Hill 3 subdivision being developed by Jordanelle Third Mortgage LLC, along with the performance and maintenance agreement for the subdivision, including a performance guarantee.
Tower Hill’s third phase will be on 10.72 acres to be divided into 27 lots for residential development southwest of Pheasant Drive between Chukar Drive and Deerfield Way.
The developer has agreed to extend the multi-use path in the area, Rambo said.
All three subdivision actions the council took were at the recommendation of the Elko Planning Commission.