Homes planned across from Home Depot

The plan calls for the subdivision to have 44 lots for residential development and one common lot.

Rambo said there will be access to Fifth Street, but “it is not a street. It will be privately maintained.”

According to the agenda packet, the townhouses will progress as dictated by market conditions.

Tentative map approval provides authorization for developers to proceed with work on their final maps and construction plans, but this is not permission to begin site work, according to the planning commission’s action report on Feb. 4.

Developers have up to four years to apply for the final map.

Elko City Council also approved the final map for Tower Hill 3 subdivision being developed by Jordanelle Third Mortgage LLC, along with the performance and maintenance agreement for the subdivision, including a performance guarantee.

Tower Hill’s third phase will be on 10.72 acres to be divided into 27 lots for residential development southwest of Pheasant Drive between Chukar Drive and Deerfield Way.

The developer has agreed to extend the multi-use path in the area, Rambo said.

All three subdivision actions the council took were at the recommendation of the Elko Planning Commission.

