Homeschooling in Elko: One woman’s journey

“I truly believe that the silver bullet of inspiring your children, this thing that does it, is being an inspired parent. The most important thing that you can do as a parent if you’re homeschooling is to model life-long learning, excitement about things in your life … and having passions of your own. When they see that, they will start to see that this is the way we live. We live in a way where we’re going deep into subjects, deep into passions and deep into learning. … So by inspiring your children through your own actions, what’s really cool is that it changes you too.”

One lesson that stands out to Liebelt is flexibility.

“You have to be willing to reanalyze what you’ve chosen and as a parent say ‘Ooh, that’s not working, we’re gonna yank that.’ I’ve had to do that a lot. Be flexible with it. If you notice something’s not working, let it go. We went through three curriculums in the first four years.”

Now Liebelt allows her children to choose their path, waiting until they are ready for lessons.