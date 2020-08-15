Homeschooling in Elko: One woman’s journey

ELKO — Elko native Elisa Liebelt has quite a resume: a public school teacher, holding a master’s degree in Educational Technology, a yoga instructor at Great Basin College and a founder of the Northeastern Nevada Homeschool Co-op, which has a very active Facebook group.
Liebelt did not plan to become a homeschool mom, but when her second child began to struggle at school, she knew she needed to step up and step in to help him thrive. She gave her four children the option of public or home school. Her oldest decided to stay in public school, but the other three have been at home since.
When starting out, she intended her homeschool to reproduce a classroom, but she soon discovered that her children needed a different approach.
As she began to research, she revisited some the ideas that intrigued her in grad school. Since then she has continued to study and research educational techniques and theories, bringing some into her style and discarding those that just wouldn’t fit.
“There was a book,” Liebelt said, “It was called ‘Bringing Reggio Emelia Home’ – this book talked about basically preschool, and a traditional way that we do preschool in most countries, and this Maria Montessori hands-on, life-learning, follow your interests, open-ended, type of learning … that led to an author called John Holt. He wrote a book called ‘How Children Fail.’ This was a life-altering book for a lot of people.”
This book opened her eyes to the newness of the American system and the qualities of another way to school.
“When you realize that this model has not always been a part of our world. And you realize the high rate of literacy before this model happened. We had a 99% literacy rate before the current education system. Not just literacy, but high literacy. We’re talking the Federalist Papers were written for the common farmer to be able to read. That was common. So when we understand before this system happened we had a high literacy rate of 99% then this situation happens and now we barely have a low literacy rate of what, 70-75%, so there’s a problem. So I started investigating this. I did a lot of reading.”
As she researched, she allowed her son time to adjust from his “trauma with learning” from his experience at public school. This is the first thing I talk about. You need to stop. You need to take a break and you need to see where everybody’s at. Sometimes they need to rest for several months and kinda reanalyze what they want to be doing. And that’s totally normal. A lot of parents freak out about this – they’re like, but you’re not going to know how to do triple digit multiplication if you don’t get on it right now.
“No, the person is more important,” she said.
Liebelt believes that “curriculum is secondary.” But if curriculum is not the most important consideration, what is?
“I truly believe that the silver bullet of inspiring your children, this thing that does it, is being an inspired parent. The most important thing that you can do as a parent if you’re homeschooling is to model life-long learning, excitement about things in your life … and having passions of your own. When they see that, they will start to see that this is the way we live. We live in a way where we’re going deep into subjects, deep into passions and deep into learning. … So by inspiring your children through your own actions, what’s really cool is that it changes you too.”
One lesson that stands out to Liebelt is flexibility.
“You have to be willing to reanalyze what you’ve chosen and as a parent say ‘Ooh, that’s not working, we’re gonna yank that.’ I’ve had to do that a lot. Be flexible with it. If you notice something’s not working, let it go. We went through three curriculums in the first four years.”
Now Liebelt allows her children to choose their path, waiting until they are ready for lessons.
“I don’t teach reading, she said, “and I know that sounds really funny, but I’ve done a lot of research in reading … Nobody actually knows how reading happens. All they know, for sure, is that there is a window of time between 4 years old and 12 years old where the human brain is able to learn this … and they also know there is a large period of time where the human brain cannot do it. Cannot. What if that child does not have the capability, the mental connection, the maturity, yet to be able to and you put them in remedial reading for two years … so I want you to think about this, they didn’t have the mental capability to do this. What happens? Well, they know what happens ‘cause they studied that. Actual brain damage happens.”
Liebelt spoke of a mother who sued for damages from a school that pushed her child to read before they were ready. “And she won.”
She likened it to waiting for your child to walk. “Same thing happens mentally for kids, the same exact thing … I have had a child that was ready … at 4 years old.”
“My last one was absolutely not interested in reading … all of a sudden she started playing this game called Roblox.” In Roblox to communicate you need to read and type replies. This was the impetus she needed to learn to read. “Less than 3 months later she was able to read a Junie B. Jones books without even trying. I want you to think about that, from zero literacy at 8 years old to full literate of probably a fourth or fifth grader in three months without pushing … just knowing she had a need, a desire, something that was causing her discomfort and done.
“Why, why did that happen so easily? We had no resistance … we have a great desire to communicate … and we have the mental development. All three of those things came together and she spontaneously could read with just very slight instruction.”
Why are parents worried about homeschooling?
“I think most parents have no confidence in their own ability to teach their children. You don’t hear a lot of parents when their child gets sent home from the hospital with them going, Are you sending somebody with me? Who’s gonna teach them how to walk? to talk? to eat? to play? Nobody comes home from the hospital going, ‘Please send a tutor with me.’”
“But somehow all parents think that around 4 or 5 there’s a switch that gets flipped and they are no longer capable of modeling learning. And I think that, unfortunately, as a school teacher, I would say that part of this is the school’s fault, because there is a tendency of the school to make parents to feel incapable.”
Liebelt believes children learn at their own speed and within their unique interest.
“The truth of the matter is we all learn things at different times and we all learn things that we need to know. This is the human circumstance. … We need to stop thinking of kids as not us. We’re the same. They’re the same as us. They’re mini versions of an adult. The bottom line: things that make us human beings are going to be the same. Curiosity. You don’t have to worry about your kid not having curiosity. Testing? don’t worry about testing. They will learn how to test when they want to do something. My son has a passion for history, specifically medieval weaponry. That’s a very specific. And he has gone down that rabbit hole for a solid year. You can have a 10-hour conversation with that kid about medieval weaponry and war.”
At her home, technology is used to teach. While she monitors what and how her children use it, she sees it as another tool.
“Being able to be more free and comfortable and trusting of my kids and YouTube, with me in the room, has created a space where I can share more of my personal point of view that I have cultivated over 40 years of being a human on this planet than could have ever had happened had I just taken it away and said no, YouTube is dangerous.”
How does Liebelt feel about the changes caused by the pandemic? She’s hopeful.
“We have the opportunity – right here, I believe, in this whole pandemic situation where parents are really being able to take the reins of the education and say, ‘OK, I want to do this; I don’t want to do this.’ People are kinda waking up and going, ‘Oh, it’s my choice. It’s my choice how I educate my kids. I’m capable. I can provide’…. For the first time in history, we have the entire country waking up and realizing it’s their choice. That they don’t need to be there (in school). I think that homeschooling is a fantastic model for most people; not all.”
