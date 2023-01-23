Hometown Hero award presented at Elko ball game

ELKO — Riverton Elko and The Star Hotel are presenting the Riverton Home Town Hero Award during the basketball season.

During halftime they recognize someone in the community for going above and beyond what is asked of them. A $100 check is presented to the organization of the recipient’s choice. They also receive a $100 gift card to The Star Hotel, and a complimentary oil change and tire rotation.

Friday night’s recipient in Elko was Jenny Eckert. Jenny and her husband, Jeff, have an amazing son Thor (pronouncer Tor) who is 14 years old. Jenny and Jeff have been in Elko for 12 years and own Full Range Physical Therapy.

Jenny has been the President of the Senior Olympics for four years, is on the Elko County Library Board and has been an instrumental part of the Elko Community Concert Association. She has chosen the Elko Senior Center to receive the hundred-dollar donation.

Do you know someone who has gone above and beyond to help others in our community? If you would like to nominate a possible Elko or Spring Creek candidate to be a Riverton Hometown Hero. Please submit your nominee by emailing jbanderson@rivertonmotor.com. Thank you for everyone who has participated from JB Anderson, General Manager of Riverton Elko.