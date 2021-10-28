 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Honoring our First Responders

  • 0

In honor of National First Responders Day on October 28, the Elko Daily Free Press requested nominations from the public for this tribute to their service. Anyone who has been the victim of a crime, fire, accident or other medical emergency knows just how important first responders are every day of the year. We join our readers in thanking the men and women who keep us safe and who are always there when we need them.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Chocolate goodness: Master chocolatiers return to famed Paris fair

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News