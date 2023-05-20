ELKO – Hope Squad will be operational in the upcoming school year, bringing hope to Elko County School District administrators, teachers, advisers, guidance counselors and students that the program will help prevent suicides.

“It’s a suicide prevention and awareness program,” said Kristen Madsen, a counselor at Elko High School. “It’s a district-wide program that will be offered at the middle schools and high schools.”

“We want it to be an eradication program,” said Mitch Overlie, a teacher, coach and Hope Squad adviser at EHS.

“We are all part of Hope Squad because our hope is there is not another suicide,” said Shannon Murphy, a counselor at Elko High School.

Two high school students died by suicide in the current school year, one at EHS and one at Spring Creek, and there have been suicides in the past in the school district that all led to the decision to begin Hope Squads.

The schools responded with counseling and a mental health professional’s visit to the students’ classes after the deaths this school year. Murphy said “sadly, this has become more regular in the last few years.”

The Hope squad program will involve credit classes that students nominated by their peers will take, and the students in those classes also will be out and about with other students using the listening and helping skills they will learn in class.

Peer-to-peer

“Those who are part of Hope Squad are boots on the ground. They can talk to their peers and encourage their peers to get help,” Murphy said.

Kids will recommend students who are good listeners and appear as safe people. Teachers will have to be licensed; there won’t be substitutes in the Hope Squad classes. There also will be counselors and other advisers involved.

Madsen said there is a specific curriculum that will be used at all schools, but there will be specific topics based on the age of the students and they will have different teachers and sets of advisers.

For example, Maria Ruiz, a counselor at Carlin Combined School, said there will be a Hope Squad at Carlin in the next school year, and the teachers will be Kayla Kenny and Douglas Hutchison.

“Hope Squad will be like a mental health mission,” Madsen said.

Overlie said he has been a teacher 24 years and he knows “kids don’t talk to teachers, and we’re the last ones to know when there is going to be a fight,” but Hope Squad is successful because “kids talk to kids. We just have to give them the skills to know how to reach out to kids.”

Murphy said a lot of the work the students will do will happen outside of school, such as conversations with students, and they will be planning activities throughout the school year that will focus on wellness, psychology and resilience.

Overlie said in the class the students can work through scenarios, and then interact with students outside the class using the skills they learn.

“It’s a successful program,” he said. “I really think it works because the administration buys in.”

Summer training

Students need parental permission to be in the Hope Squad class. It’s a year-long course that will also help those in Hope Squad learn life lessons that will help them, too.

Madsen said they want to be sure students involved in Hope Squad have “good support at home and sound mental health, as well.”

“We will do Hope Squad training this summer so that way they are ready to go the first day of school,” Murphy said.

The training retreat will be for students who will be leading the programming, and they will be learning Hope Squad curriculum.

Murphy, Madsen and Overlie said in a group interview that there are several reasons why students are facing more mental health challenges that could lead to suicide.

The Covid-19 pandemic had an impact on student mental health, but Murphy said students’ mental health “got worse transitioning back from Covid.” Madsen said social media has had an impact on students, “especially a lot of the female population. It has to do with resilience.”

Overlie said there was bullying on social media during Covid that is multi-tiered, with “repetition and envy” playing a part, and Murphy said in the group interview that bullying doesn’t sleep, and the bullying on social media can come from young people they don’t know, sometimes even from out of state.

“We have to change their mindset,” Madsen said.

Overlie also said there are “a lot of latchkey kids” in the schools, especially because there are many parents working shifts at the gold mines, and “parents aren’t caught up yet on how to block and take care of their kids’ social media lives.”

Based in Provo

Hope Squad is a program that has gone worldwide and now includes more than 1,600 schools, according to the Provo, Utah-based organization that has Hope Squads in 43 states, Canada, Ghana and South Korea – so far.

“It’s not new, but it is new to our district,” said Madsen, who credited the founder of the Zero Suicides Elko County organization, Lynette Vega, with presenting the idea of the Hope Squad program to the school district.

Madsen and Murphy went through training last November led by founder Dr. Gregory A. Hudnall. Hudnall started the initial program in Provo in the late 1990s while he was a high school principal, and as word spread of the success he testified in Washington. He and his team created what is now known as Hope Squad in 2004.

Madsen and Murphy then led a district-wide workshop in Elko this spring.

EHS Student Council recently put on a Mental Health Awareness Week, and there were donors throughout the community. The remaining money will go to Hope Squad, which can accept donations at participating ECSD schools. In fact, Madsen said donations “are always welcome.”

Hope Squad members will have T-shirts, as will their advisers.

Outside of the school setting, if Hope Squad students see problems, they can use Safe Voice and phone or text. They can be anonymous if they choose to be. Reports to Safe Voice can go to teachers, administrators, counselors, school resource officers and patrol officers.

“We never disclose a name,” Murphy said.

Madsen said any type of drug use can be reported through Safe Voice as well, including drugs for attempted suicide, and Hope Squad can help if a student is using drugs as a coping mechanism.

The ECSD website also calls attention to the Suicide Crisis Lifeline, 988, and lists mental health resources in the school district.