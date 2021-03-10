 Skip to main content
Horizon Hospice hosts ‘drive-by souping’
Billie Jean Crawford, director of Horizon Hospice, holds bowls made by Lisa Eriksen, Dorothy Peters and Ben Parks for a past Souper Bowl benefit.

 ELKO DAILY FILE

ELKO — The coronavirus pandemic has been an economic nightmare for many people and businesses. Nonprofit organizations, which depend on charitable donations and event fundraisers, have been hit even harder.

One area nonprofit, Horizon Hospice, had to forgo their “Souper Bowl” event last year because of the virus. During the popular benefit, usually held at the Elko Convention Center, volunteers sell homemade soups in custom, artist-made ceramic bowls. Each bowl is a one-of-a-kind treasure.

Hospice employees and volunteers have come up with a way to “surmount the situation” and still serve soup, earning much-needed money for the community-based, free hospice.

From 3-5 p.m. April 16 at 1250 Lamoille Highway, Suite 413, people can participate in a socially distanced “drive-by souping,” a creative way to “have your soup and eat it, too.”

“We are going to have all of the soup bowls out here and you can drive through and pick your bowl, and give us a donation,” said hospice director Billie Jean Crawford. “We are going to do to-go soups and raffles. It should be fun and it keeps the Souper Bowl momentum going.”

“Next year we are planning on doing our full-blown Souper Bowl if Covid restrictions are lifted.”

“We are still here doing this important work,” Crawford said about the hospice, which has been in place as a nonprofit for many years in the community. Besides hospice care, the organization also provides emotional support for grieving children, teens and families.

Lamoille Canyon, before the fire, after and now:

Horizon Hospice

P.O. Box 2284

Elko, NV 89803

778-0612

