Horizon Hospice hosts ‘drive-by souping’

ELKO — The coronavirus pandemic has been an economic nightmare for many people and businesses. Nonprofit organizations, which depend on charitable donations and event fundraisers, have been hit even harder.

One area nonprofit, Horizon Hospice, had to forgo their “Souper Bowl” event last year because of the virus. During the popular benefit, usually held at the Elko Convention Center, volunteers sell homemade soups in custom, artist-made ceramic bowls. Each bowl is a one-of-a-kind treasure.

Hospice employees and volunteers have come up with a way to “surmount the situation” and still serve soup, earning much-needed money for the community-based, free hospice.

From 3-5 p.m. April 16 at 1250 Lamoille Highway, Suite 413, people can participate in a socially distanced “drive-by souping,” a creative way to “have your soup and eat it, too.”

“We are going to have all of the soup bowls out here and you can drive through and pick your bowl, and give us a donation,” said hospice director Billie Jean Crawford. “We are going to do to-go soups and raffles. It should be fun and it keeps the Souper Bowl momentum going.”

“Next year we are planning on doing our full-blown Souper Bowl if Covid restrictions are lifted.”