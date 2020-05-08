Horse Palace arena and other amenties to reopen Saturday

SPRING CREEK – The indoor arena at the Spring Creek Horse Palace will reopen Saturday under Gov. Steve Sisolak’s Phase 1 plan.
Other amenities reopened include the Trap and Skeet range and sports fields located throughout the Spring Creek Association, including Schuckmann’s Sports Complex.
Gatherings of 10 or more are still prohibited in any indoor or outdoor area in publicly or privately owned locations, according to Sisolak’s Emergency Directive 018.
The declaration describes the first phase of the reopening plan and still strongly urges residents to maintain the CDC’s social distancing guidelines to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
The association announced the openings Friday after consulting with the Nevada Attorney General’s office to determine which amenities could be opened on May 9, according to Jessie Bahr, president and general manager.
Bahr said she is waiting for direction on whether playgrounds at the Marina and Brent Park are to remain closed.
Information will be released to property owners through the association’s social media outlets, and signs will be posted at the Horse Palace and all other areas impacted.
During the last week of March, indoor amenities such as the Horse Palace arena and the Spring Creek clubhouse were closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Spring Creek Golf Course and other outdoor recreation areas were allowed to remain open until April 8, when an emergency directive closed those spaces to large groups and gatherings.
On May 1, the golf course reopened with safety precautions enacted. The clubhouse remains closed.
