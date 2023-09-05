ELKO – As thousands of race horse fans fill the Elko County Fairgrounds grandstands for six days of racing, there are hundreds behind the scenes who make it possible.

Many of them have poured decades of time into keeping the races on track, training the horses that run during the Fair and enjoying the action from high above the grandstands.

For Jim Meeks, this was his last year after 30 years as racing steward — one of three who monitor the event and impose any fines if necessary.

“We control the racing,” Meeks said. “Anything that takes place on the race track – once the racing starts – is our purview. Everything they do from who gets on the horse, the trainers. We make sure the horse is correct, the trainers are correct, the jockeys are the correct for the race. We control everything that takes place after that. We run the races until the end of the day.”

Meeks said although he is officially retiring, “I’ll still be here.”

As a steward, he is prohibited from making bets. “That’s really one of my fortes. Next year, I’ll be able to wager on it.”

The Elko County Fair has been a part of Meeks’ life since he was an infant, he said. The only time he missed attending was when he was in the Army.

Meeks, who is also part owner of Vogue Laundry, said he would still be around and pitch in if needed. “I can’t not do it. I love the fair and the fair board too much.”

Never a horseman, Meeks said he stayed on “one side of the track” as a steward and a fan.

“I admire what they do, and they’re very good at it. To get a horse prepped for a race is very hard. I have a lot of respect for those guys. For the jockeys who get on them and ride as hard as they can to win a race, I’ve got lots of respect for them.”

People enjoy the races as they bet on horses to cross the finish line. “It’s very exciting to watch your horse take the lead and cross the wire. People enjoy that part of it. It’s an opportunity for everybody to have some fun doing it and tease their friends.”

Meeks said the Nevada Blackjack Challenge renewed and maintained interest in racing among local fans.

“I think Dennis Gilligan, who first came up with the idea of the Blackjack Challenge, really put some extra excitement and interest in racing. Now you not only bet on the horse, but you can bet on it and get your picture taken at the end,” Meeks said. “It’s held its value very well throughout the years.”

Stoney Burt

Stoney Burt is another lifelong member of the racing family. He started racing in 1961 and arrived in Elko in 1967. He only missed one year when he had open heart surgery.

Starting his career as a jockey, Burt became a trainer and fell in love with Elko’s fair weekend of races.

“I love coming to Elko. The people are great. It’s a great fair and they pay pretty good money,” Burt said.

Burt, who lives in West Valley City, Utah, brought two horses to this year’s fair, but used to bring as many as 13. After retiring about 18 months ago, Burt and his wife continued on the circuit, starting in Utah and traveling to Wyoming. Elko is Burt’s last stop.

“If we have good enough horses we’ll send them to California,” he said. “But they have to be pretty good horses to go down there.”

He races quarter horses but has claimed thoroughbreds.

Burt said tracks are starting to close. There’s one left in Utah. “It’s really hard to find a place to go anymore. I don’t know why that’s happening, but it’s bad that it’s happening.”

For 32 years, Burt has had the same barn and feels at home each year he visits. “Everybody calls you by your first name. It’s a nice place to come.”

He said everyone knows everyone and will help each other if there’s a problem. “You know everybody if you’re in this business.”

He remembered when race horses were shown at the Fair until the rules changed to accept only Nevada entrants.

One of Burt’s favorites is Papa Jetto, a 7-year-old horse he and his family raised from a colt. “That means a lot. We had the mare and got the colt and we raised it. He turned out good.”

Papa Jetto has won more than $66,000 and has about 15 wins. “He’s really a nice horse.”

Burt turned 80 years old last month and is also a retired diesel mechanic. He recalled traveling to races over the weekend and driving home to be at work on Monday morning.

“You’ve got to love this sport,” he said. “Whatever you do, if you love it enough you’re going to have to dedicate yourself to it.”

Farrell Christoffersen

Farrell Christoffersen is another longtime trainer who has been coming to Elko’s race track for about 20 years. He’s trained horses for 40 years and, like Burt, fell in love with Elko.

“We love the people and the way we’re treated. It’s a good place to come,” Christoffersen said.

He travels less frequently now, but used to go to Boise and Denver and train full time.

This year, he brought 10 race horses and two ponies. Three of them placed second three times.

He also has Gold Note, who wa racing in the Blackjack Challenge for Unable Stables. For the last two years, Dewey took first place.

Christoffersen, 78, said he’s participated in the Blackjack since it started, and has been with Unable Stables the past several years.

Growing up in Idaho, Christoffersen has been around horses his whole life. Traveling to racetracks and seeing other trainers is like being part of a large extended family who help each other in times of need.

“I always liked horses,” he said. “When I was 30 I got back into the race horse game.”

Like Burt, Christoffersen had a day job as a machinist. His shop, barn and home are all on the same property.

He said he loves all aspects of racing horses. “It’s a good, good sport. I’ve got my family involved, three boys and two grandsons are really involved. I think they’ll carry it on.”

Christoffersen praised the Blackjack syndicate for keeping Elko going with racing. “If it hadn’t been for the syndicate, they would really struggle.”