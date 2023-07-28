WHITE PINE COUNTY — Four horses in a White Pine County pasture have been quarantined after they were confirmed to have lesions caused by a virus.

The Nevada Department of Agriculture reported Friday that vesicular stomatitis New Jersey virus (VSNJV) was detected by the APHIS’ National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa.

“We are working closely with local veterinarians and the owners of the equine premises to address the situation and prevent potential spread of disease,” said Nevada State Veterinarian Dr. Peter Mundschenk.

Vesicular stomatitis virus mainly affects equine and to a lesser extent cattle and swine. Death is rare and affected animals usually recover within two weeks.

The current outbreak of VSV in the U.S. was first detected on May 17 in San Diego County, California. Texas was subsequently confirmed as VSV-affected on June 15.

Though very unusual, people can be infected with the virus. In these situations, it is usually among those who handle infected animals.

Known transmitters of VSV include black flies, sand flies and biting midges

Veterinarians and livestock owners who suspect an animal may have vesicular stomatitis or any other vesicular disease should immediately contact the State Veterinarian’s Office at diseasereporting@agri.nv.gov.