Hospital allows visitors as COVID cases continue to decline

ELKO – COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to decline this week at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital, reaching their lowest level since August.

Nine patients were admitted to the hospital this week, six of them receiving treatment in the intensive care unit.

The numbers have been declining consistently over the past month, NNRH reported Friday.

“Thanks to this trend, we have moved to the lowest level of our patient surge plan: Phase Green. As a result, we are happy to announce that all hospital patients may now receive one healthy visitor per day.”

Visiting hours for inpatients are between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. daily. Before arriving, visitors are asked to read the entire visitor policy at www.NNRHospital.com/visitors.

While hospitalizations and case numbers are down, four COVID-positive patients died at the Elko hospital this week. Elko County’s total deaths are now at 119.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the loved ones of these individuals,” the hospital stated. “Their passing is a somber reminder that COVID-19 is still something to be taken very seriously.”

Active cases in Elko County dropped from 272 last week to 210 this week.

The county’s test positivity rate declined from 15.7% last week to 12.2% this week.

A total of 158 doses of monoclonal antibody therapy have been administered by Elko County at the temporary clinic at Great Basin College.

“We continue to ask our neighbors to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” stated NNRH. “Please do your part by wearing a mask in public, maintaining physical distancing, practicing good hand hygiene, and – above all – getting vaccinated.”

The hospital reported that 99.9% of COVID patients admitted over the past week were unvaccinated.

A list of nearby vaccination sites is available at www.Vaccines.gov.

