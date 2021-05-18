Hospital allows visitors, requires masks

ELKO – Two weeks after restricting most visitors, Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital announced this week that all patients may now receive one healthy visitor per day. The decision was made based on the declining COVID-19 positivity rate among hospital inpatients.

“Our highest priority is keeping our patients safe,” said Alice Allen, chief nursing officer at the hospital. “Two weeks ago it appeared we might be at the beginning of another COVID surge, so to be safe, we restricted visitors. Now, we’re happy to report that our COVID numbers have dropped and stayed consistently low. We’re glad to welcome patients back into the facility in a safe manner.”

While visitors are now permitted in the hospital, many restrictions are still in place. Visitors must be at least 14 years old and must pass a wellness screening upon entry. Those coming to visit inpatients will only be granted entry to the hospital once per day between the hours of 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. And all visitors must wear a mask at all times while inside the facility.

“Our masking requirement has not gone away,” Allen explained. “Everyone in the building must wear a mask including staff, patients and visitors.”