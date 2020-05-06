Hospital celebrates National Nurses Week

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

ELKO – Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital is proud to join the American Nurses Association in celebrating National Nurses Week, May 6-12.

Each May, National Nurses Week honors the men and women around the country who have dedicated their lives to caring for those who are at their most vulnerable and in need. The contributions nurses make to the health and well-being of patients is an essential part of the hospital’s mission of Making Communities Healthier.

“Our heroic nurses are always on the front lines of caring for the sick and injured,” said Alice Allen, chief nursing officer of NNRH. “Their compassion, clinical expertise and servant leadership are fundamental to our ability to provide the high-quality care our patients have come to rely on. I am so proud to celebrate and honor their hard work – and not just during Nurses Week, but year-round.”