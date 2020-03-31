Hospital donates $5,000 to FISH

ELKO -- Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital recently donated $5,000 to Elko Friends In Service Helping (FISH).

“This is a challenging time for many in our community,” said Terri Clark, director of growth and outreach at NNRH. “FISH is always there for those who need help, so we at NNRH want to be there for FISH.”

According to Sherry Smith, executive director of FISH, the hospital’s donation came at just the right time.

“We have seen the demand for our free food boxes increase as people are out of work due to COVID-19,” Smith stated. “Unfortunately, our food bank cannot currently accept donations of food from private individuals due to the risk of spreading infection. So, we are really relying on monetary donations like this one,” she explained.

Currently, FISH is offering food box pick-ups in its parking lot on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The FISH soup kitchen is also serving to-go meals on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. All services inside the FISH building, including the thrift store, have been temporarily suspended in accordance with the governor’s COVID-19 Risk Mitigation Initiative.