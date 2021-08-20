Hospital donates $9,000 for behavioral health scholarship

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Luke Elliott Anderson was a young man with a big heart,” Charlebois stated. “He graduated from Elko High School where he was an excellent student and where he played varsity soccer and baseball. Luke was generous and funny. He had a beautiful little girl, a loving family and a great job. He enjoyed being outdoors and he loved to fish. Unfortunately, like so many other people, Luke had mental health problems that led to a severe addiction to alcohol. It was difficult for Luke to find the right kind of help and he struggled day after day. After years of depression and addiction, Luke took his own life on September 30, 2018, at the young age of thirty-three.”

Since the passing of her son, Charlebois has worked to promote suicide prevention and increase community education. In 2020, she approached NNRH with the idea of establishing a scholarship for future social workers.

“I’m very grateful the hospital has been willing to work with me to set-up this scholarship in honor of my son, Luke. In keeping it local, the GBC Foundation will guide the process of selecting recipients and disbursing funds,” Charlebois explained. “This scholarship will help train the next wave of social workers in our region. We need more professionals here who understand addiction and who are compassionate about it.”