ELKO — Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital recently donated $10,000 to the Camp Lamoille Recovery Fund. Members of the hospital’s Community Investment Committee attended a meeting of the Elko Lions Club to present the check.
“Camp Lamoille holds a special place in the hearts of so many people,” said Steve Burrows, director of community relations at NNRH. “When our committee considered this donation, we all agreed that rebuilding the camp is vital to the cultural health of Elko County.”
Burrows went on to state that this donation was particularly meaningful to him.
“Some of my best memories are from going to church camp in Lamoille as a teenager,” he said. “So, personally, I’m thrilled that NNRH can play a part in rebuilding the camp to ensure that future generations can enjoy this special spot.”
Several structures at the camp were damaged or destroyed during the Range Two Fire last September, including the historic lodge building. The Elko Lions Club, which maintains the camp, has committed to rebuilding it with the help of the community.
“We’re very grateful to NNRH for this generous donation,” said Chuck Stout, Lions Club member and chairman of the Camp Lamoille Committee. “Adding the hospital’s contribution to the total amount that we’ve raised so far means that we are one-third of the way to reaching our goal of one million dollars.”
Stout explained that the Lions Club has a three-phase plan to rebuild the camp, with the projected total cost being one million dollars. Those who are interested in donating may do so at the Elko Federal Credit Union or online at www.nevadafund.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
The Lions Club had no insurance on Camp Lamoille???
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.