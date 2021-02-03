Hospital eases visitor restrictions

ELKO – Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital announced Wednesday that it is transitioning from a zero-visitor protocol to limited visitor restrictions. The decision was made based on the declining COVID-19 positivity rate among hospital inpatients and after careful review of state and federal guidance.
“As always, our highest priority is keeping our patients and staff safe,” said Steve Simpson, NNRH CEO. “We will continue to closely monitor the prevalence of COVID-19 in both our community and our patient population. However, based on current data, we’re confident it is now safe to start allowing visitors again on a limited basis.”
As part of the updated visitor restrictions, patients will now be permitted one healthy visitor per day, including one companion for outpatient appointments. Visitors must be 14 years of age or older, and they must pass a screening for symptoms of COVID-19. They will also be required to bring a mask with them to the hospital and wear it at all times.
NNRH has designated visiting hours for inpatients between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Visitors are asked to enter through the Emergency Department for screening. They will only be granted entry once per day.
“I encourage anyone who is interested in visiting to read our complete visitor policy beforehand,” Simpson stated. “We appreciate everyone’s cooperation in abiding by this policy and keeping our most vulnerable patients safe.”
The hospital’s visitor policy can be found online at www.nnrhospital.com/visitors.
“We’re very pleased to welcome visitors back into our facility because we understand the important role they play in the healing process,” Simpson concluded. “While the pandemic is not over yet, this really feels like a step in the right direction.”