Hospital gives free flu shots

Staff from Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital, student nurses from Great Basin College and community volunteers pose after the annual Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic last Saturday.

ELKO – Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital held its annual Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic last Saturday where 667 people received a free flu vaccine.

“We’re always happy to see folks protecting themselves before flu season, so we’re thrilled this many people attended” said Steve Burrows, director of community relations at the hospital. “We strongly encourage everyone to get a flu vaccine this year.”

While the flu shots were free, attendees were asked to bring non-perishable food as a donation to Elko Friends in Service Helping (F.I.S.H.). By the end of the clinic, 1,221 pounds of food were collected to help fill the F.I.S.H. food bank.

“It’s awesome to see the community giving back, and we’re happy to continue our partnership with F.I.S.H.,” Burrows stated.

According to Burrows, another key partnership is between the hospital and the nursing program at Great Basin College. Student nurses and their instructors volunteered their time at the event and administered vaccines alongside hospital staff.

“We really couldn’t pull off a clinic like this without our friends at GBC,” Burrows stated. “It’s wonderful to team up and make our community healthier.”

