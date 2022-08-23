Hospital names 2022 Mercy Award winner

ELKO -- Debbie Anderson, director of case management and behavioral health at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital, has been recognized as the hospital’s 2022 Mercy Award winner. The Mercy Award recognizes one employee from each of LifePoint Health’s hospitals who profoundly touches the lives of others and best represents the spirit and values on which the company was founded.

“Debbie is nothing short of incredible,” said Steve Simpson, hospital CEO. “Over the course of the last year, she has served as our team mom here at NNRH. During the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic when our staff was nearly overwhelmed, Debbie kept us all going. She bought meals for nurses out of her own pocket, provided journals and stress relief activities, and was always there when someone needed a shoulder to cry on,” Simpson stated.

In addition to supporting hospital staff, Simpson described how Anderson has impacted the lives of countless patients and community members.

“Debbie bends over backwards to serve our patients and their families. She is constantly making follow-up calls and ensuring that patients have the resources they need after leaving the hospital,” Simpson explained. “She also volunteers hundreds of hours with the Elko Cancer Network, serving as secretary for that organization and supporting local cancer patients.”

Perhaps what is most amazing about Anderson’s work over the past year is that she’s accomplished all this while battling a resurgence of cancer herself.

“Debbie found out in early 2021 that her cancer had returned after a decade in remission,” Simpson stated. “This didn’t slow her down in the slightest. If anything, her cancer diagnosis only redoubled her commitment to serving others. She truly is an inspiration to us all.”

Anderson will be honored at a ceremony in Nashville, Tenn., on August 24, along with Mercy Award recipients from across the country. The Mercy Award is an annual recognition program established in 2002 to honor the life and contributions of the late Scott Mercy, founding chairman of LifePoint Health.

The award is considered the highest honor the company bestows.