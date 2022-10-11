Hospital staff wears pink for awareness

Staff members at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital wore pink last week to mark the arrival of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Throughout October, NNRH is offering discounted pricing on screening mammograms for women ages 40 and above.

“We know that mammograms save lives,” said Becky Jones, the hospital’s chief nursing officer. “That’s why we go pink each year and remind women to schedule their annual screenings.”

NNRH provides 3D mammography services, which Jones stated can improve cancer detection by up to 40%. “This really is the best mammography system in our region,” she explained. “It provides doctors with the clearest images and helps them catch cancer early, when it’s most treatable.”

Jones also stated that cost should not be a deterrent to women getting an annual mammogram. “Many insurance plans cover the cost in full, and for women who are uninsured, there are community programs in place to help out,” she said.

At NNRH, a doctor’s order is not required for a screening mammogram since women over 40 can make a self-referral when they call and schedule.

“The important thing to us is that every woman in our community should have access to a mammogram,” Jones said. “Every woman deserves the peace of mind that a mammogram can bring.”

Those who are interested in scheduling a mammogram at NNRH may call 775-748-2243 and select option “2”.