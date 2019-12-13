Hospital supports Shop with a Cop
Shop with a Cop

From left: Officer Christopher Gevock of the Elko Police Department; Jimmy Stewart, program director of Shop With A Cop; Greg Hexem, chief financial officer of NNRH; Trooper Jorge Hernandez and Trooper Natalie Hernandez of the Nevada Highway Patrol; and Steve Simpson, chief executive officer of NNRH.

 SUBMITTED

ELKO – Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital recently donated $2,000 to Elko’s Shop with a Cop program.

“This is the hospital’s tenth year supporting Shop with a Cop,” said Steve Simpson, CEO at NNRH. “It’s our privilege to contribute so that local kids who otherwise might not get a Christmas can still experience the wonder of the season.”

Shop with a Cop is organized by law enforcement agencies throughout the region and provides an annual shopping spree for 100 underprivileged youth. This year’s event is scheduled Saturday morning from 8:45 to 10:30.

