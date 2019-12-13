Hospital supports Shop with a Cop

ELKO – Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital recently donated $2,000 to Elko’s Shop with a Cop program.
You have free articles remaining.
“This is the hospital’s tenth year supporting Shop with a Cop,” said Steve Simpson, CEO at NNRH. “It’s our privilege to contribute so that local kids who otherwise might not get a Christmas can still experience the wonder of the season.”
Shop with a Cop is organized by law enforcement agencies throughout the region and provides an annual shopping spree for 100 underprivileged youth. This year’s event is scheduled Saturday morning from 8:45 to 10:30.