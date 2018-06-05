Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Spring Creek health occupations

From left: Jeff Van Orman, Kaily Webb, Steve Simpson, Chloe Reese, Logan Allen, Shaylynn Yaunick, John Mullins, Kaylee Baisley, and Jennifer Koopman, NNRH director of physician relations.

 SUBMITTED

ELKO – Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital recently donated $1,500 to the Health Occupations Students of America club at Spring Creek High School. Club members will be travelling to the International Leadership Conference in Dallas, from June 25 to July 2.

“We’re very excited to be taking eight students to the leadership conference this year,” said Jeff Van Orman, HOSA club adviser and instructor at SCHS. “We more than doubled the number of students who qualified from last year. I’m very proud of all the hard work these kids have put in to earn this trip.”

Van Orman stated that, while at the conference, students will compete in various events including making presentations on clinical topics and taking quizzes on current events in the medical field. They will also listen to keynote addresses from healthcare leaders including the U.S. Surgeon General.

“It really is an eye-opening and rewarding experience for these students,” Van Orman said. “We are grateful to the hospital and other community-minded organizations who have donated to make the trip possible.”

NNRH CEO Steve Simpson said that he was thrilled to see local students taking an interest in healthcare early on.

“These are the doctors and nurses of tomorrow, so we are very happy to support them as they begin their journey toward a career in medicine,” Simpson said. “Whenever I visit with students like these I am reminded that they are our future, and that future is very bright.”

