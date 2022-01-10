Hospitalizations, active cases of COVID-19 plunge in Elko County over weekend

ELKO – COVID-19 cases nearly tripled in Elko County over the past week but the number of hospitalizations plummeted and fewer active cases were reported Monday than at the end of last week.

A total of 198 cases were confirmed between Jan. 4-10 as the omicron variant surged in Elko County, up from 73 cases the prior week.

But the number of hospitalizations dropped to three over the weekend and two on Monday. The number had been ranging between 10 and 15 for the past several weeks.

Total deaths remained at 126.

The county reported 113 active cases on Monday, compared with 164 last Thursday. Active case numbers had dropped into the 70s around Christmastime.

The total number of cases since the pandemic began was listed Monday at 9,653 by Elko County officials but was over 10,000 according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Case numbers increased in Clark and Washoe counties last week but hospitalizations were also rising there.

State health officials on Monday reported 1,356 people hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 in Las Vegas and surrounding Clark County. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported the number was up from 1,194 on Thursday.

Test positivity, a key measure of the number of people tested and found to have COVID-19, has skyrocketed in recent weeks in the Las Vegas area — to nearly 29% on Monday, The Associated Press reported.

All of Elko County’s cases over the past five days have been the omicron variant, according to the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory, while delta and other strains still account for nearly 20% of cases in Clark and Washoe.

Washoe County reported 11 deaths in the past week, according to the Reno Gazette Journal, up from three a week ago.

The latest numbers mean Elko County is now flagged for two out of three factors for elevated disease transmission. The test positivity rate topped the 8% threshold and now stands at 9.8%. The case rate per 100,000 people over the past 30 days remains above the 200 threshold, rising from 281 a week ago to 461 on Monday.

