Hospitalizations, active cases of COVID-19 plunge in Elko County over weekend

ELKO DAILY
ELKO – COVID-19 cases nearly tripled in Elko County over the past week but the number of hospitalizations plummeted and fewer active cases were reported Monday than at the end of last week.
A total of 198 cases were confirmed between Jan. 4-10 as the omicron variant surged in Elko County, up from 73 cases the prior week.
But the number of hospitalizations dropped to three over the weekend and two on Monday. The number had been ranging between 10 and 15 for the past several weeks.
Total deaths remained at 126.
The county reported 113 active cases on Monday, compared with 164 last Thursday. Active case numbers had dropped into the 70s around Christmastime.
The total number of cases since the pandemic began was listed Monday at 9,653 by Elko County officials but was over 10,000 according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.
Case numbers increased in Clark and Washoe counties last week but hospitalizations were also rising there.
State health officials on Monday reported 1,356 people hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 in Las Vegas and surrounding Clark County. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported the number was up from 1,194 on Thursday.
Test positivity, a key measure of the number of people tested and found to have COVID-19, has skyrocketed in recent weeks in the Las Vegas area — to nearly 29% on Monday, The Associated Press reported.
All of Elko County’s cases over the past five days have been the omicron variant, according to the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory, while delta and other strains still account for nearly 20% of cases in Clark and Washoe.
Washoe County reported 11 deaths in the past week, according to the Reno Gazette Journal, up from three a week ago.
The latest numbers mean Elko County is now flagged for two out of three factors for elevated disease transmission. The test positivity rate topped the 8% threshold and now stands at 9.8%. The case rate per 100,000 people over the past 30 days remains above the 200 threshold, rising from 281 a week ago to 461 on Monday.
Hospitals around the U.S. are increasingly taking the extraordinary step of allowing nurses and other workers infected with the coronavirus to stay on the job if they have mild symptoms or none at all.The move is a reaction to the severe hospital staffing shortages and crushing caseloads that the omicron variant is causing.California health authorities announced over the weekend that hospital staff members who test positive but are symptom-free can continue working. Some hospitals in Rhode Island and Arizona have likewise told employees they can stay on the job if they have no symptoms or just mild ones.The highly contagious omicron variant has sent new cases of COVID-19 exploding to over 700,000 a day in the U.S. on average, obliterating the record set a year ago. The number of Americans in the hospital with the virus is running at about 108,000, just short of the peak of 124,000 last January.Many hospitals are not only swamped with cases but severely shorthanded because of so many employees out with COVID-19.At the same time, omicron appears to be causing milder illness than the Delta variant.Last month, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention said that health care workers who have no symptoms can return to work after seven days with a negative test, but that the isolation time can be cut further if there are staffing shortages.France last week announced it is allowing health care workers with mild or no symptoms to keep treating patients rather than isolate.In the Phoenix area, Dignity Health, a major hospital operator, sent a memo to staff members saying those infected with the virus who feel well enough to work may request clearance from their managers to go back to caring for patients.We are doing everything we can to ensure our employees can safely return to work while protecting our patients and staff from the transmissibility of COVID-19, Dignity Health said in a statement.In California, the Department of Public Health said the new policy was prompted by critical staffing shortages." It asked hospitals to make every attempt to fill openings by bringing in employees from outside staffing agencies.Also, infected workers will be required to wear extra-protective N95 masks and should be assigned to treat other COVID-19-positive patients, the department said.The 100,000-member California Nurses Association came out against the decision and warned it will lead to more
infections.Gov. Gavin Newsom and other state health leaders "are putting the needs of health care corporations before the safety of patients and workers, Cathy Kennedy, the associations president, said in a statement. We want to care for our patients and see them get better not potentially infect them.Earlier this month in Rhode Island, a state psychiatric hospital and a rehabilitation center allowed staff who tested positive for COVID-19 but were asymptomatic to work.Additional reporting by The Associated Press.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.