Hot temps benefit Boys & Girls Clubs

ELKO – Nevada’s summertime weather is heating up, but so is the Boys & Girls Clubs budget.

Nevada Mining Association’s seventh annual “Hope for Heat” campaign was launched on Memorial Day. During the campaign, NVMA is making a $100 contribution to the clubs each day the temperature hits 100 degrees in Las Vegas and $90 each day the heat in Reno and Elko reaches 90 degrees.

In honor of its "100 Days of Giving" campaign commemorating 100 years in business, Granite Construction is donating an additional $33 per region every time the temperature milestones are reached.

More than $11,000 had been raised as of this week, the association reported.

Proceeds from the campaign will be equally divided among the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada, Truckee Meadows, Elko, and Winnemucca once the campaign concludes on Labor Day.

Since its launch, there have been more than 50 days in Las Vegas, Reno and Elko where the temperatures have topped 100 and 90 degrees respectfully.

The National Weather Service forecast indicates the money will keep rolling in. Highs in Elko are expected to be well above 90 degrees for at least the next week