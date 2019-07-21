ELKO – Most of northern Nevada is under a heat advisory Monday afternoon as temperatures are expected to climb to the century mark.
Temperatures across the region will reach the upper 90s to 106 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
“Some health effects are possible,” stated the agency. “Excessive heat kills people by taxing the human body beyond its abilities to cool itself.”
Elko’s forecast calls for a high of 100 degrees on Monday. The forecast high for Sunday was 98 and the actual temperature was 97 at 3:30 p.m.
Monday’s heat will also bring a chance of isolated thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Winds will be calm to 5 mph from the west/southwest.
The heat advisory covers all of Elko County except the Ruby and East Humboldt mountains. It includes Humboldt and Pershing counties, northern Eureka and Lander counties, and other parts of western Nevada.
A chance of thunderstorms returns to Elko on Tuesday.
Temperatures will drop slightly to the mid-90s for most of the rest of the week.
According to the weather service, about 175 Americans die from the heat in a normal year.
A heat wave currently gripping the central and eastern part of the country has already been blamed for six deaths, CBS News reported Sunday.
