Hot week ahead, fire danger running high
Bronco Drive fire

Elko County and NV Energy fire crews extinguished a small blaze Monday morning off Bronco Drive in Spring Creek.

 ECFPD

ELKO – High temperatures have fallen just short of the century mark in Elko so far this summer, but the forecast is once again calling for 100-degree heat.

The National Weather Service is calling for a high of 101 on Wednesday and again this weekend, while temperatures the rest of the week will reach into the mid- to upper-90s.

Elko’s high hit 99 degrees on June 14 and July 3. The mercury has climbed into the 90s a total of 24 days so far this year.

Mostly clear skies are expected this week, with no chance of precipitation in the forecast for at least the next seven days.

The National Interagency Fire Center is predicting above-normal wildfire potential in Elko County during the months of July and August.

There have been more than two dozen fires in the Elko district since May 1. All but two of them have been held to less than 3 acres.

The latest blaze occurred Monday morning off Bronco Drive in Spring Creek. County firefighters and an NV Energy wildland crew responded at about 10:25 a.m. and were able to contain the small blaze quickly before it threatened nearby structures. There were no injuries and the cause is under investigation.

Most of Elko County is listed as being in severe drought. The northwest corner of the county is in moderate drought, while portions of the southeast corner are in extreme to exceptional drought.

