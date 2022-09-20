Housing crunch keeps some Elkoans homeless

ELKO – Finding affordable housing is a big challenge for anyone, anywhere these days. For someone currently living in a homeless camp in Elko, Nevada, it is nearly impossible, according to a local group that provides meals and other aid.

Perry White, a 65-year-old Army veteran, is growing weary of the wind that batters his tent and the temperature extremes at the city’s “humanitarian campground.” But even a small apartment – if one were available – is out of his reach unless he wants to share it with a roommate.

White said he joined the Army right out of high school, then went on to run his own home theater and car audio installation business in Reno. He moved to Elko about 15 years ago and was able to rent apartments for around $400 a month. But then the prices began rising and are now more than $1,000 a month.

For the past five years White has lived in a tent at the homeless camp. He said Veterans Affairs has tried to help get him into an apartment but nothing is affordable.

“It would take everything I make, every dime,” he said.

That is if he could find an available rental. Sandy’s Castles only had two vacant properties out of 294 at the end of July, according to owner Sandy Wakefield.

“Our rentals have had a huge shortage the last several months,” she said at the time.

Underdog Street Ministries has been working with White to find a solution. He is now signed up for Social Security and is hoping he can acquire a used motorhome that he could afford to place in an RV park. It’s a solution many of the city’s homeless have chosen.

“We’ve got so many people that are looking to get into housing right now,” said Kimberly Clements, co-founder of the service that provides a weekly meal, hands out food boxes, and makes regular visits to the homeless camp to provide aid any way they can. Lately that help has focused largely on finding people a place to live.

“We just have an influx of people asking for help, not only for food but people needing help with their rent being paid, and people actually living in motels,” Clements said. In rising numbers, many of them “are verging right on that edge of homelessness.”

Clements said it has gotten much more difficult lately for those with low incomes to find affordable housing – first because of the COVID pandemic and now because of higher home prices and mortgage rates.

She often has to say ‘It’s doubtful you can afford rent in Elko.” People can be put on a list for low-income housing but they are told the list is two years out. “That’s really heartbreaking to hear,” she told the Elko Daily Free Press. For those who are on Supplemental Security Income or have very small incomes, getting them off the street and into housing is “almost impossible,” she said.

Clements has lived in Elko for more than 30 years, and housing has been a problem for most of that time due to the region’s healthy gold mining economy. During a recession, gold prices generally rise when the dollar’s value falls and unemployment increases, sending people from across the country here to find jobs.

“We have so many men who come here not realizing they need MSHA (Mine Safety and Health Administration) training, and there’s not affordable housing,” she said. “So we have a lot of folks who come to Underdog who are sleeping in a tent, who cannot rent a house for their family.”

The Humanitarian Campground was opened by the City of Elko in 2015 on land between railroad tracks and the airport on the west side of town. There are usually fewer than a dozen tents set up, with room for plenty more.

“These are people who do not have substance abuse problems, they’re not experiencing mental health problems,” Clements said. “These are just average people. These are people who are working and are just unable to pay their bills and do normal things that we’re all doing.”

Plans for constructing a homeless shelter were abandoned in 2018 after six years of fundraising efforts by a nonprofit group. The City does provide motel rooms for the homeless in the winter whenever temperatures are expected to drop to zero or lower.

For White and others seeking a better place to live the situation “is very difficult and it has just gotten worse,” Clements said.

“I could go get a place right now but I would be absolutely tapped,” White said. “I would have nothing for food, entertainment or anything.”

Still, he believes he will eventually find a place so he can keep Elko as his home.

“I have hope.”