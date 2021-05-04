Housing shortage seen in Elko, Spring Creek

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A check of homes on the market in Elko and Spring Creek showed Elko has 17 site-built properties for sale ranging from $199,000 to $890,000. In addition, four brand-new homes are on the market, with 33 lots pending new construction and 69 homes under contract.

Spring Creek currently has 14 lots for sale, five of them site-built homes and the rest manufactured housing ranging from $218,000 to $240,000. One hundred more lots are under contract.

“There are 11 new constructions on hold in Spring Creek waiting for the contractor to catch up with the builds,” Henning said.

Henning said the pandemic did not hurt the market. She was thankful that Realtors were able to remain open as an essential business thanks to the Nevada Association of Realtors, which “went to bat for us and got lobbyists to help us stay essential.”

Realtor clarifies governor's order on showing homes As I write this, I am aware that by the time it is published things will likely have changed, again and again, as they have daily for the past…

Realtors were allowed to show owner-occupied homes and used Zoom to conduct virtual showings but did not conduct open houses or show tenant-occupied properties.

Henning added the return to in-person showings would be discussed by a committee within the next few weeks.