How and where to get vaccinations in Elko County

ELKO — Following a delay, the first vaccinations at the Elko Senior Center will take place during a two-hour clinic.

From 9-11 a.m. on Jan. 22, the vaccinations will be given on-site at 1795 Ruby View Dive, though the list is full and currently growing rapidly for future clinics, which are still in the planning process.

The first set of shots will be given to a total of 275 persons, but the list — as of Jan. 15 — was at 753 and rising, according to Senior Center Executive Director Matt McCarty.

“We only had two of us answering calls and we took down 346 names the last two days between 7 and 5:30,” McCarty said. “We’re still taking names of anyone in the county. After the first round of vaccinations, we hope to have a second and third set of clinics but those dates have not yet been set.”

McCarty said the first shots are reserved for ages 70 and older, but the Senior Center is taking names for a list of everyone 60 and older as well.