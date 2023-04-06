ELKO – A flood watch has been issued for Elko and much of northeastern Nevada beginning Saturday as temperatures are expected to start climbing.

The forecast high for Elko on Monday is 67 degrees, which would be about 10 degrees above normal.

Elko’s mean temperatures (the split between high and low) have barely climbed a few degrees above normal on a few rare occasions over the past three months.

A graph made by the Elko Daily Free Press using National Weather Service data shows mean temperatures plunging far below normal nearly every day since mid-January. The blue lines hang like icicles as a reminder of just how long the cold spell has lasted.

Combined with record-breaking snowpack in some locations – including Lamoille Canyon – the weather so far in 2023 has been abnormal, to say the least.

The shift from cold to warm could cause flooding in low-lying areas, the weather service says. Its flood watch extends from noon Saturday until 8 p.m. Tuesday in southwestern Elko County; Lander, Eureka and White Pine counties; and northern Nye County.

High temperatures in Elko are expected to be in the 50s this weekend before climbing into the 60s for at least the first part of next week.

Snowmelt mostly below 7,500 feet could result in flooding of rivers, streams and other low-lying locations, according to the weather service advisory. “Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris.”

Warmer nighttime temperatures will also increase the speed of snowmelt.

“Many locations that have seen flooding and runoff last month could see another round of increased runoff and possible flooding during this timeframe,” the weather service cautioned.

With warmer temperatures and disappearing snow, many residents will emerge from hibernation. County fire prevention crews are no exception.

Smoke might be seen rising from Lamoille Summit in the days ahead as crews continue a project to reduce fuels and create fire breaks. Signs will be posted along the roadway during active burns.

“As we move forward into the Spring season, please remember to get a burn permit through our website if you plan on burning on your property,” the Fire Prevention District advised. Forms can be found online at elkocountynv.net.