How the pandemic is affecting people's mental health

Ever since the pandemic started there has been endless stress. People have been enduring so much stress and they are having a difficult time getting used to new routines and just trying to live their life in general. Not only has there been a tremendous amount of stress, but people are also having troubles with many mental health issues during quarantine.

One reason teens have so much apprehension is because of school. Having to adjust to the way school administrations have been running schools is tough on them. When you’ve had almost the same routine for school for your whole life and then all of a sudden everything changes it’s hard to alter their routine. Anxiety, depression, and other emotional problems have caused students to fail some of their classes. Students aren’t getting the motivation they need to complete their work, they just want to do nothing throughout the day, and many adults think they are choosing to be “lazy” but it’s not their fault they feel this way. Instead of getting after these kids they could find solutions and try to help them, adults are just adding on to their apprehension and depression when they yell at these kids.