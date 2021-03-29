How the pandemic is affecting people's mental health

Ever since the pandemic started there has been endless stress. People have been enduring so much stress and they are having a difficult time getting used to new routines and just trying to live their life in general. Not only has there been a tremendous amount of stress, but people are also having troubles with many mental health issues during quarantine.
Quarantine has left people with depression, irritability, insomnia, fear, anger, frustration, and anxiety. And these mental problems stayed with numerous people even after quarantine was lifted. Some people have been increasing their drug and alcohol intake because they think these substances can soothe their feelings of depression and anxiety, while in reality it only worsens these issues.
One reason teens have so much apprehension is because of school. Having to adjust to the way school administrations have been running schools is tough on them. When you’ve had almost the same routine for school for your whole life and then all of a sudden everything changes it’s hard to alter their routine. Anxiety, depression, and other emotional problems have caused students to fail some of their classes. Students aren’t getting the motivation they need to complete their work, they just want to do nothing throughout the day, and many adults think they are choosing to be “lazy” but it’s not their fault they feel this way. Instead of getting after these kids they could find solutions and try to help them, adults are just adding on to their apprehension and depression when they yell at these kids.
Before the pandemic even started, people have been struggling with mental issues and being in isolation for nearly half or even full days has not helped these people in the slightest. Not being in contact with friends, family, and peers makes them feel anxious, alone, and depressed. Even though we have all this technology to keep in touch with people, it’s not the same as being able to talk with them face to face.
Keeping in touch with people we care about is extremely important especially during these tough times. You don’t necessarily have to be in close contact with others or be in the same room to talk and hangout with them. Arrange to go outside with a couple of your friends or family members, stay six feet apart and even wear your mask while you just associate with each other.
Before mental issues get too extreme try communicating with people who you trust, and they can try and help or they can just be there to emotionally support you.
Laykyn Zeiler is a sophomore journalism student at Spring Creek High School.