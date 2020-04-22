How will Elko County students finish the school year?

The extended closure also disrupts senior class award ceremonies and activities.

“We are especially cognizant of our seniors who undoubtedly have questions about end-of-year functions,” Pehrson wrote.

“Although we do not yet have answers to many of these important questions, please know that our high school principals are reaching out to seniors for their input.”

To finish out the remaining six weeks, teachers will use Google Classroom or Canvas for assignments. For students without internet access, paper packets will be distributed according to social distancing guidelines.

Grading for all students will follow a “hold harmless” approach, which means that grades recorded during distance learning will only be calculated into a student’s final semester grade if they cause the grade to improve.

Grades 3 through 8 will be graded under a pass-or-fail model for the fourth quarter.

“Our goal during this time is to support student engagement and learning, while also being mindful of the unique challenges that this situation presents,” Pehrson wrote.

Pehrson said the district would keep in touch with parents.

“We will continue to provide timely updates as decisions and plans are made. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”