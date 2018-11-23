CARLIN – Workers preparing a vacant lot for a home site in Carlin encountered human remains, bringing the project to a halt and prompting an extensive search of a possible crime scene.
The discovery was reported Nov. 11 at a lot on 15th Street, according to Deputy Coroner Nick Czegledi.
Carlin police called in the Elko County Sheriff’s Office for assistance after the homeowner reported the discovery by workers hired to level the property on the east side of town. They had been bulldozing dirt and hauling it from one side of the uneven lot to the other when they noticed bones they suspected to be human.
Czegledi confirmed the bones were human. He estimated they had been buried three to five years.
Considerable earth moving had been done by the time the bones were noticed, so officials are still trying to determine the grave’s location as they find more bones.
“It’s massive from a criminal point of view,” Czegledi said of the site, which is located near mainline railroad tracks.
The property was searched on Nov. 13 and 21. Law enforcement staff and volunteers will conduct a third search on Saturday, he said.
Carlin police are conducting the criminal investigation. Police Chief Dennis Fobes was unavailable for comment Friday.
While it is possible the remains could be from a homeless person who died near the tracks, officials must first try to determine if foul play was involved.
“We have an unreported death,” Czegledi said. “We don’t know exactly where the grave was at.”
The homeowners are cooperating as searchers comb the nearly 2-acre site.
These aren’t the first bones found in an unmarked grave in Carlin.
In 1996, residents digging up the back of their property found caskets from what turned out to be a Chinese cemetery. Many Chinese worked across the West in mines and on the Transcontinental Railroad in the 19th century.
After being passed from the Nevada State Museum to the Smithsonian Institution to the University of Nevada in Las Vegas, those remains were reburied in July at the Carlin City Cemetery.
The bones found this month are much more recent. Czegledi said they were in good shape except for the damage caused when they were inadvertently unearthed.
The remains will be sent to the Washoe County Medical Examiner’s office early next week.
