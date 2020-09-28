Human remains identified as missing Elko woman

ELKO – Human remains found in the Adobe Range north of Elko were identified as an Osino woman who was reported missing a year ago along with a male partner.

The Elko County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday that it received a report on Sept. 17 of possible human remains. They were sent to the Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and have been confirmed as those of Elizabeth (Beth) Agee-Morrison.

She was reported missing by family in September 2019.

“Next of kin notifications have been made and our thoughts are with her family during this extremely difficult time,” stated the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office has been actively investigating the disappearance of Agee-Morrison and Doug Hegge, who were reported missing at approximately the same time and were reported to have been together.

Anyone with information regarding either person is asked to contact a tip line at 775-748-1684.

At the time of her disappearance, the last known contact with Agee-Morrison was Sept. 20, 2019, on Facebook, and she had not been seen in person since Sept. 14, according to the sheriff’s office.

The family stated that she lived with Hegge in the Osino area, and that their residence had been cleaned out.

Love 0 Funny 7 Wow 3 Sad 30 Angry 5