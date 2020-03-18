Humanities chairman visits GBC

During the meeting, Chairman Peede gave examples of other institutions that have received similar grants and spoke of his commitment to ensuring that the humanities reach all areas. In a recent interview, he emphasized the need for the NEH, “to be truly national: to be in small towns, not just in large cities; to be in small historic centers, not just at the major museums; and to make sure that our panels reflect that, and to encourage applications from institutions of all sizes.”

Some recent Humanities Center events include; recording lectures of humanities speakers Derek Knapp and Dr. Quintard Taylor, Jr. on campus; facilitating a post-film roundtable for GBC Film Festival feature "Parasite"; and filming the Elko County Poetry Out Loud finals. Complete and partial recordings of all events will be available to view on-line. Rappa shared how these activities fit into the goal for the Humanities Center.

“The idea behind recording these events is to be able to get humanities-related content online so that those of us in isolated areas can partake and learn from them, even when we are not able to attend in person.”