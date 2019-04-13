{{featured_button_text}}
Battle Mountain
Google Maps

ELKO – The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Humboldt River at Battle Mountain.

The warning affects Lander County, including Battle Mountain, until further notice.

The water level reached the minor flood stage of 9.5 feet Friday afternoon. Minor flooding means water on lowland areas and possibly a few rural roads.

Recent rain and snowmelt caused the surge in river level. It is expected to recede late Sunday or Monday,

Sunny skies and highs in the mid-60s were forecast for Battle Mountain on Saturday, followed by a 30-60 percent chance of rain Sunday through Tuesday.

The extended forecast calls for sunny skies and highs climbing into the 70s by Friday.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments