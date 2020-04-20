Humboldt County coronavirus cases surge

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

ELKO – Elko County held steady at 12 total cases of coronavirus on Monday, while Humboldt County surged with seven new cases to a total of 34.

The new patients ranged in age from teen to 70s. All are self-isolating at home.

Five Humboldt County cases have recovered, three are hospitalized, and two have died.

Humboldt County Health Officer Dr. Charles Stringham said the county is setting up a tracking team to ensure compliance with self-isolation instructions.

“We are raising our watch care to the next level,” he said in a statement. “This is a highly contagious disease and we must ensure that those who have been affected understand their responsibility in preventing transmission to others.”