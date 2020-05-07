Humboldt County has 5 more cases of coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WINNEMUCCA — Humboldt County has been notified of five more positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to 58.

Fifty-six of the cases were identified through Humboldt General Hospital, while two were confirmed out of state. Based on available information, close contacts of the newest cases are being identified or have been notified and are following self-isolation procedures to prevent community spread of the virus.

The new cases include three women in their 50s who are self-isolating at home. One of them had contact with a previously reported case.

The other cases are a man in his 20s and a man in his 30s who had contact with a previously reported case and are self-isolating at home.

Of the 53 previously reported cases, 11 have recovered, three are hospitalized, 36 are self-isolating at home, and three have died. The county currently has 44 active cases.

Humboldt County Health Officer Dr. Charles Stringham called on the community to make the virus their number one priority.