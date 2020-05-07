Humboldt County has 5 more cases of coronavirus

WINNEMUCCA — Humboldt County has been notified of five more positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to 58.
Fifty-six of the cases were identified through Humboldt General Hospital, while two were confirmed out of state. Based on available information, close contacts of the newest cases are being identified or have been notified and are following self-isolation procedures to prevent community spread of the virus.
The new cases include three women in their 50s who are self-isolating at home. One of them had contact with a previously reported case.
The other cases are a man in his 20s and a man in his 30s who had contact with a previously reported case and are self-isolating at home.
Of the 53 previously reported cases, 11 have recovered, three are hospitalized, 36 are self-isolating at home, and three have died. The county currently has 44 active cases.
Humboldt County Health Officer Dr. Charles Stringham called on the community to make the virus their number one priority.
“We are dealing with sickness, death, unemployment, closed businesses, educational challenges, social isolation and more, all because of this virus,” he said. “But these negative results can easily go away if we do the right things. If we continue to do the wrong things, however, this virus will continue to have power over our lives.”
Stringham again asked residents to wear a mask; to maintain a social distance of at least 6 feet; to not gather with any person who does not live in the same household, including at work; and to not visit those who are sick or who are self-isolating.
Local residents who need a mask may message Stringham @stophumboldtcoronavirus. Masks also are available by messaging @MuccaMaskMakers on Facebook.
