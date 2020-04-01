Humboldt County sees increase in coronavirus

Some rural Nevada counties are seeing an increase in coronavirus cases, according to reports from The Nevada Independent.

Humboldt County now has five confirmed COVID-19 cases. The county reported that two cases were confirmed Tuesday, another two were confirmed on Saturday and the county’s first case was confirmed last Thursday. The county has tested 60 people for the virus, with nine cases pending.

“Humboldt County residents should limit movement outside the home to essential activities only,” Humboldt County Health Officer Charles Stringham said in a press release. “People at high risk, including people over 60, people with underlying health conditions, people with compromised immune systems, and pregnant women, should shelter in place now.”

Humboldt General Hospital is asking any available retired or otherwise available health care providers to reach out if they’re able to join hospital staff on a temporary basis. Humboldt County has a population of about 16,500.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Two women in Pahrump have tested positive for COVID-19, Nye County officials reported Tuesday evening, driving the number of positive cases in the county up to four.