Humboldt County sees increase in coronavirus

Some rural Nevada counties are seeing an increase in coronavirus cases, according to reports from The Nevada Independent.
Humboldt County now has five confirmed COVID-19 cases. The county reported that two cases were confirmed Tuesday, another two were confirmed on Saturday and the county’s first case was confirmed last Thursday. The county has tested 60 people for the virus, with nine cases pending.
“Humboldt County residents should limit movement outside the home to essential activities only,” Humboldt County Health Officer Charles Stringham said in a press release. “People at high risk, including people over 60, people with underlying health conditions, people with compromised immune systems, and pregnant women, should shelter in place now.”
Humboldt General Hospital is asking any available retired or otherwise available health care providers to reach out if they’re able to join hospital staff on a temporary basis. Humboldt County has a population of about 16,500.
Two women in Pahrump have tested positive for COVID-19, Nye County officials reported Tuesday evening, driving the number of positive cases in the county up to four.
The cases included a woman in her 60s and another woman in her 70s, both residents of Pahrump who are in quarantine. Earlier on Tuesday, the county reported another positive COVID-19 case, a man in his 40s in Amargosa Valley.
“Emergency Services is continuing to investigate the source of the infection for all three patients and retracing their movements for the past few weeks,” county spokesman Arnold Knightly said in a press release. “The public is urged to follow the governor’s guidance and Stay Home For Nevada.”
The county’s first case was reported last week in Beatty. The patient has recovered after a period of self-isolation.
Elko County remains at five cases, with two of those patients having fully recovered.
White Pine County still has only one case, while Eureka and Lander counties have none.
