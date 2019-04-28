{{featured_button_text}}
Flood warnings
ELKO – Above-normal temperatures helped push local streams to near or slightly above flood stage this weekend.

Marys River topped 6.2 feet, which is the threshold for minor flooding.

The Humboldt River at Battle Mountain topped 9.5 feet to trigger a minor flood warning.

Water levels were rising faster downstream, where the Humboldt near Winnemucca is expected to reach 9.85 feet Sunday. Minor flooding begins at 9.5 feet.

The Humboldt’s water levels in the Elko area were below flood stage on Sunday.

Cooler weather is forecast for Sunday through Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s, according to the National Weather Service. Highs should climb into the lower 70s on Thursday and Friday.

The weather service predicts a 30 percent chance of scattered rain and snow showers Tuesday through Tuesday night.

