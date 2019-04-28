ELKO – Above-normal temperatures helped push local streams to near or slightly above flood stage this weekend.
Marys River topped 6.2 feet, which is the threshold for minor flooding.
The Humboldt River at Battle Mountain topped 9.5 feet to trigger a minor flood warning.
Water levels were rising faster downstream, where the Humboldt near Winnemucca is expected to reach 9.85 feet Sunday. Minor flooding begins at 9.5 feet.
The Humboldt’s water levels in the Elko area were below flood stage on Sunday.
Cooler weather is forecast for Sunday through Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s, according to the National Weather Service. Highs should climb into the lower 70s on Thursday and Friday.
The weather service predicts a 30 percent chance of scattered rain and snow showers Tuesday through Tuesday night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.